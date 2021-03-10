Expecting high winds the next few days, the Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office has instituted an outdoor burn ban until 10 a.m. Friday.
The burn ban started at 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to a prepared statement from the fire marshal's office. Anticipated weather conditions are expected to increase the risk and spread of wildfires. Recreational use, including outdoor cooking, is permitted.
The fire danger in Frederick County is high due to high winds, according to the Department of Natural Resources. Relative humidity could drop into the low 20s or teens Wednesday and Thursday, the fire marshal's office said. Winds will start to gust Wednesday afternoon and continue into the 20 mph range through Thursday afternoon, ahead of a mainly dry and cold front.
