An overturned tractor trailer on U.S. 340 near St. Marks Road in Knoxville left only one eastbound lane open to traffic Thursday afternoon. All westbound lanes remained open.
The overturned trailer and a Dodge pickup truck collided, though neither driver sustained major injuries, Maryland State Police Sgt. Todd Hill said. Police dispatched to the scene around 1:30 p.m.
Traffic was reportedly at a standstill for an extended period time, but it had begun moving again as of 3 p.m.
The trailer driver was transported by ambulance to Frederick Health Hospital with minor injuries. The pickup truck driver was uninjured, Hill said, and the truck had minor damage.
The trailer driver couldn't detail what led to the crash, Hill said -- the driver may have crashed after falling asleep at the wheel. The eastbound trailer had swerved into the center median along the highway, causing it to overturn, slide into the roadway and spill its lumber cargo.
Hill said a helicopter was called to the scene after a passerby saw the trailer driver’s head bleeding, but the chopper was called off after responders determined the driver’s injuries didn’t warrant an airlift to the hospital.
While responders had cleared an eastbound lane, lumber remained in the roadway and police will be on scene until the trailer is righted and the roadway is cleared of lumber. Responders had to extract the trailer’s fuel supply to prepare to right the vehicle, Hill said.
Possible charges against the trailer driver were pending, Hill said.
