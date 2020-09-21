A Pennsylvania man died after a two-car crash on West Patrick Street in Frederick on Friday.
A preliminary investigation from the Frederick Police Department indicates William Francis Oller, 71, of Waynesboro, was a passenger in a 2013 Honda Fit when the driver, attempting to make a left turn from westbound West Patrick Street onto Hoke Place at about 2 p.m. on Friday, pulled in front of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler, according to a news release Monday.
Oller was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after the crash, but died from his injuries.
The Frederick Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash and asks anyone with information, including videos of the crash, to contact Officer 1st Class David Golden at 301-600-6218 or DGolden@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
