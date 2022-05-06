A section of Monocacy Boulevard near Interstate 70 on the east side of Frederick will be closed until further notice after a sinkhole in the area caused a water line to break.
Monocacy Boulevard will be closed from I-70 at the new Royal Farms store to East South Street, according to a news release from the city.
The sinkhole in the drainage swale along Monocacy Boulevard had caused lane closures Wednesday and Thursday as officials feared it would spread toward the road.
But the water line break announced Friday led to the closure of the entire road.
It was unknown Friday how long the closure would be in place, while workers from the city's Department of Public Works investigated the area and made repairs.
Detours were set up in the area, according to the release.
The break also caused several nearby businesses to be without water, including the Royal Farms store, the Patriot East Business Center, and businesses on Tilco Drive.
The city had not established a timeline Friday afternoon for when service would be restored.
The city said residents and businesses throughout Frederick might see brown water as the valves on the broken line are restored. The city encouraged residents run cold water for 15 minutes to get clear water.
Customers who still have brown water after 12 hours can call the Department of Public Works switchboard at 301-600-1160.
