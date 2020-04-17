Maryland State Police identified the man who died on Interstate 270 early Thursday as a 26-year-old Urbana resident.
An investigation revealed that the man, Eric M. Sugrowe, was struck and killed by a Freightliner truck hauling two trailers in the northbound lanes of I-270 just prior to the exit for Fingerboard Road/Md. 80 at about 3:45 a.m., according to a state police press release. Sugrowe, who had been walking along the shoulder, entered the roadway for reasons still under investigation as of Friday and was struck before the driver of the truck could stop, the release states.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services and the Maryland State Highway Administration’s Coordinated Highway Action Response Team provided assistance with the investigation, but state police will be handling the crash reconstruction investigation.
Anyone with information related to the fatality is asked to call the Maryland State Police barrack in Frederick at 301-600-4150.
