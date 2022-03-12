A New York woman died Saturday after she was struck by a vehicle in a crash along westbound U.S. 340 near MD 17, according to Maryland State Police.
Iva Hermus, 69, of Staten Island, New York, was transported to R. Adams Crowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore where died of her injuries, according to a Saturday evening news release.
Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barack responded at around 4:08 p.m. on Saturday to the area of U.S. 340 near MD 17 for reports of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
Hermus, the release said, had been driving a 2013 Hyundai Accent westbound on U.S. 340, when she pulled onto the shoulder due to high wind and snowy conditions. Hermus was out of the vehicle to switch seats with her passenger, who planned to take over as driver.
While Hermus was out of the vehicle, a driver of a Honda Accord lost control of his vehicle, crashing into the Hyundai, which then collided with her.
Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 3, responded to the scene to fly Hermus to the Baltimore hospital, where she later died of her injuries, the release states.
The driver and passenger of the Honda Accent were taken to Frederick Health Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while Hermus' passenger was treated for minor injuries on scene and was cleared medically, the release states. No one involved with the incident besides Hermus was identified.
Both directions of U.S. 340 were closed for less than an hour as crews cleared the scene.
Black ice warning
The National Weather Service, in a Saturday evening alert, warned that black ice could continue to cause roads to be slippery into Sunday morning for much of Maryland.
According to the alert, temperatures will be very cold Saturday night into Sunday morning, with lows in the single digits to the teens. Snow melt from earlier in the day could re-freeze into black ice, especially on roads where treatment from earlier in the day has washed away.
"Black ice is difficult to spot while driving," the alert says. "So leave plenty of distance from the vehicle in front of you, and exercise caution on bridges, overpasses and ramps."
The alert applies to many of Maryland's counties, including Frederick and all of its immediate neighbors, and is set to expire at 9 a.m. Sunday.
