Susan Harne, the billing manager at Frederick Pediatric Associates on Thomas Johnson Drive, was sitting at her desk on Monday, looking out her window, when a gold Buick sedan slammed through the building and into her desk.
She screamed as she watched the bricks of the buildings tumbling down.
“I just screamed and jumped up,” she said. “I jumped a mile high.”
The car crashed into the Frederick Pediatric Associates billing office Monday afternoon, destroying a corner of the brick building.
No one in the building was injured, Battalion Chief Lenne Stolberg said.
However, the driver of the vehicle was taken to Frederick Health Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
The driver was a 76-year-old woman, Frederick police spokesman Allen Etzler said. No foul play was involved in the crash, he said.
Following the crash, DFRS shored up the part of the building that was destroyed to avoid further collapse, Stolberg said. A building inspector will decide when and which parts of the building can be occupied again, he said.
The building was not closed to the public after the incident and will remain open for public use, Etzler said.
The noise of the crash startled everyone in the building, Harne said. Everyone thought with a noise that loud, it was either a bomb or an active shooter, she said, but they were all wrong.
She said one other employee was in the billing office with her. They were lucky that neither was hurt, Harne said.
(3) comments
As soon as I read "gold Buick sedan" it was case closed.
Quote:
"Following the crash, DFRS shored up the part of the building that was destroyed to avoid further collapse, Stolberg said. A building inspector will decide when and which parts of the building can be occupied again, he said.
The building was not closed to the public after the incident and will remain open for public use, Etzler said."
That does not seem to make sense.
Elderly driver, quelle surprise
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.