Someone died by suicide on Friday afternoon at The Machine Gun Nest in Frederick, police said.
Todd Wivell, a Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, confirmed the suicide death in a text message and said he could not add any other information.
In a Facebook post on Friday afternoon, the sheriff's office wrote that there would be a heavy police presence at The Machine Gun Nest at 7910 Reichs Ford Road and that there is no threat to the public.
The Machine Gun Nest is an indoor shooting range and gun store.
A call to respond to The Machine Gun Nest was dispatched at about 2:20 p.m. on Friday.