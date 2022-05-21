Deploying a rope system, first responders rescued a person who fell roughly 90 feet by the C&O Canal Towpath in Point of Rocks early Saturday.
Rescuers brought the victim down a steep slope to the railroad tracks below, according to a Facebook post by the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Spokeswoman Sarah Campbell in a text message said the victim was male, but she was unsure of his age. She believed he'd been camping in the area the night prior.
Carroll Manor Fire Company, based in Adamstown, in a separate Facebook post said the county's Advanced Technical Rescue Team was alerted to the call at about 5 a.m. Saturday. The patient was found roughly 50 feet above the railroad tracks, the post said.
After the rope rescue, an ATV took the victim to an awaiting ambulance and then to a Maryland State Police helicopter that flew him to shock trauma, according to Carroll Manor Fire Company and the division's Facebook posts.
The patient seemed alert and oriented, according to Campbell.
Thirty personnel responded from Frederick and Montgomery counties, plus Loudoun County in Virginia, the division said in its post.
5am? Sleepwalking? Missed the outdoor facilities?
