The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is still searching for a bear that attacked and injured a person near Myersville Monday afternoon.
Gregg Bortz, DNR's media relations manager, said the person was attacked near Rum Springs Road Monday, after their two dogs startled a black bear. The resident was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for bites and scratches, but is no longer hospitalized.
"DNR staff is attempting to locate and trap the bear, which is estimated to weigh 125-150 pounds," Bortz wrote in an email. "Evidence suggests the bear was startled and the attack was not predatory."
The resident who was attacked was not identified, and Bortz said DNR staff will not release the victim's name.
Bear attacks in Maryland are rare, Bortz said. DNR staff recommends that owners keep their dogs leashed in areas where bears may be present.
Anybody who sees a bear acting aggressively is asked to call DNR's Western Region Wildlife and Heritage Service office at 301-777-2136.
