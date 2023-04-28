A person had a gunshot wound on a lower extremity after their motorcycle crashed into a fire hydrant this month, according to Frederick Police Department spokesperson Samantha Long.
The wound was from a firearm the person was carrying, Long wrote in an email. It was unclear if the discharge was accidental.
The crash took place on April 17 at New Design Road and South Market Street, Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe said in a phone interview. The incident was dispatched at about 5:30 p.m.
The person was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore by Maryland State Police helicopter.
No charges were filed in the case.
"The Frederick Police Department takes every call for service seriously, and our officers work diligently to gather all relevant evidence before making a charging decision," Long wrote.
"In this case, however, the evidence did not meet the standard required by law so charges were not filed," she wrote.
The victim had a wear and carry permit, which meant that they possessed a gun that was legal, Long wrote in an email.
Maryland state law allows those who have wear and carry permits to transport a loaded firearm, Benjamin Herbst, a partner and criminal lawyer at The Herbst Firm, which specializes in gun laws in Maryland, said in a phone interview.
The statute does not differentiate between types of vehicle, Herbst said.