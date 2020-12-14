A house fire in the 10400 block of Pleasant Vista Drive near Frederick on Monday afternoon has displaced two adults, according to Frederick County officials.
Units from Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched to the house around 3:32 p.m., with reports of unknown occupants inside the home.
Upon arrival, units found two adults had made their way outside the house. Heavy fire was showing, according to fire and rescue officials.
A tanker task force and rapid intervention dispatch were requested. Over the course of an hour, 60 firefighters from all over the county brought the fire under control, county officials said. Another two hours were needed to extinguish the flames and perform overhaul.
A cat and a dog perished in the fire, which remains under investigation by the Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office.
Authorities had not placed a financial estimate on the damages as of 6:20 p.m. Monday.
