Townsend

Mark Townsend

 Photo from University of Maryland Extension

With the longer days now leaving more light into the evening, farmers are taking every opportunity to work later and get this year’s crop in the ground.

This means greater activity on the roads from both farmers and the public as more events are held. It may be best to remind ourselves to be considerate of our neighbors and heed the additional traffic guidelines regarding slow moving vehicles.

DickD

"With this, a few cars began to set up behind both the planting rig and the grower in the pickup truck following closely." I agree with the safety, but when cars started piling up the tractor should have pulled over onto the right hand shoulder.

sobuspaul22

If you live in Frederick county, deal with it.

