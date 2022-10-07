The Frederick Police Department on Friday identified the victim in Thursday's fatal crash as a 76-year-old Frederick woman.
Ana Julia Escobar was waiting at a bus stop on Hillcrest Drive around 4:30 p.m. Thursday when a motorcycle went off the road and struck her and another pedestrian, Frederick police wrote in a news release.
Escobar was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the motorcycle and the second pedestrian were flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Both were in "critical condition, but stable" on Friday, the release said.
The crash occurred after the driver of the motorcycle — which FPD said Friday was a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja — attempted to pass a vehicle and a truck that was parallel parking on Hillcrest Drive. The driver then hit the truck and lost control, going over the curb.
The truck driver wasn't injured, FPD said Friday.
Police did not identify the motorcycle driver, the truck driver or the second pedestrian.
FPD is still investigating the crash and asked people who witnessed it to contact Officer Andrew Coady at 240-549-4542 or acoady@frederickmdpolice.org.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Lines at 301-600-8477, text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
