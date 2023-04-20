Active Shooter Training
Buy Now

Zachary Kline, a fire medic with the Division of Fire & Rescue Services, helps show how to use a tourniquet with Capt. Josh Dishart.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Bienasz

About three years ago, Frederick police Cpl. Brian Cosgray said, he was close to the scene of a possible active shooter — a medical facility.

He headed straight there.

Tags

(1) comment

Piedmontgardener

The 17 year old comments are heartbreaking. New paradigm needed in this country, this isn't working for a sane society. Said a legal gun owner.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription