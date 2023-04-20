About three years ago, Frederick police Cpl. Brian Cosgray said, he was close to the scene of a possible active shooter — a medical facility.
He headed straight there.
"I'm like guns out, ready to go," he told the Frederick Police Department Chief’s Community Advisory Board at a meeting on Wednesday. "I'm like, 'Where’s the shooter?' and they’re looking at me like, 'This cop is out of his mind.'"
What was reported to 911 as an active shooter turned out to be an upset patient slamming a door, Cosgray said.
Wednesday's board meeting was a training lesson, organized by Acting Lt. Justin Thomas, on how to respond to an active shooter. It examined how law enforcement and medical personnel deal with such situations.
Training looked at how to barricade a door and how to control bleeding from wounds on the arms, legs or neck.
One of the first steps for dealing with a violent assailant or other crises is to get out of what Thomas described as denial, which prevents acting quickly.
A person must overcome the thought that "I don’t want to believe this is happening to me," he said.
Cpl. Benjamin Wilson said it's common to confuse loud noises such as fireworks for a gunshot.
One participant, Vicki Sipe of Frederick, asked how to tell the difference.
It is extremely difficult, Cosgray said, even with his years of experience.
"There's no embarrassment," he said. If a person ran out of a building after hearing what they thought was a gunshot, they're safe from a theoretical threat.
"Now it's just a funny story that you get to tell your friends or family," he said.
Police walked the group through concepts like ADD — Avoid, Deny, Defend.
Avoid means running out of a building or getting away from a situation.
Deny means turning off lights, barricading doors with furniture, or wrapping a belt around the arm of a door hinge, as Officer Michael Grunwell demonstrated.
In shootings at a New Zealand mosque and at Virginia Tech, shooters aimed at people who were already dead or bleeding, he said. Playing dead is not useful, Grunwell said.
The idea behind the Defend principle is "a lot of times these attackers, as soon as they're confronted, their attack ends," Grunwell said.
He said this strategy is particularly helpful if a group coordinates their response.
Frederick High School senior Justice Fields, 17, a Community Advisory Board member, said many techniques were not new to her.
"I've been raised in school knowing that there's always a possibility that there could be a shooter," she said. "But I've never really considered, like, how the police would respond to that."
"It was kind of comforting to know that, like, they'll still have my back, regardless," she added.
Frederick police and other first responders discussed how officers train for an active shooter, including how they deal with wounded victims.
Damaris Ponciano-Jackson, 46, an educator who owns a consultancy business, said the event felt particularly timely after facing a lockdown at Waverley Elementary School about a month ago.
It turned out the person who came onto campus was just "in distress," she said.
The training is "something that's always good to have to save your life or somebody else’s life," she said after the event.
The priorities for police in an active shooter situation are: "Stop the killing. Stop the dying," Thomas said.
Because police prioritize searching for the shooter first, people would benefit from having basic medical training.
Josh Dishart, a captain at the Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Services, described the ABCs of controlling bleeding: Alert (call 911, on speaker); Bleeding (find the source); Compression (add pressure).
Anything from T-shirts to paper towels can be used to pack a large wound, as long as it is on top of a bone, to provide pressure, Dishart said.
That doesn't, however, include a neck or torso wound, said Zachary Kline, a fire medic with Fire & Rescue.
Kline demonstrated a basic tourniquet, which can be found in a "stop the bleed" kit.
Such items are "all stuff you can find on Amazon, and it can save someone's life," Thomas said.
(1) comment
The 17 year old comments are heartbreaking. New paradigm needed in this country, this isn't working for a sane society. Said a legal gun owner.
