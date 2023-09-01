Public safety officials in Frederick County will be visible at the AstraZeneca location on Research Court on Sept. 10 as part of scheduled training on responding to hazardous materials, according to Dennis Dudley, the director of the Department of Emergency Preparedness.
“We wanted the public to know … to prevent any people from seeing it and getting concerned,” Dudley said in a phone interview.
The training will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a press release from the Frederick County Division of Emergency Management.
The training will be a mock hazardous materials incident, Dudley said.
The Local Emergency Planning Committee in Frederick County has arranged the training to help meet its obligations under the 1986 federal law called the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, Dudley said.
Local Emergency Planning Committees nationwide, including in Frederick County, have to meet requirements related to emergency response and hazardous materials.
A wide variety of Frederick County first responders and emergency response officials will be present on Sept. 10, including the Division of Fire & Rescue Services, the Department of Emergency Communications, and law enforcement, Dudley said.
AstraZeneca employees will participate. The company is providing the location for the training, Dudley said.
