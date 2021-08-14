A public viewing for Battalion Chief Joshua Laird is scheduled for 2-8 p.m. on Monday at Mount St. Mary’s University’s PNC Sports Complex.
A service for Laird, who died Wednesday while battling a house fire in Ijamsville, will be in the same place on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Masks will be required both at the viewing and at the funeral, Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services posted on social media Sunday afternoon.
A procession for the fallen firefighter began on Saturday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Washington, D.C. From there, Laird’s body was transported to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown, then to Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Sunday morning. His body will be transported to his hometown of Fairfield, Pennsylvania on Monday morning.
On Saturday, scores of people gathered on Christophers Crossing bridge as sign of blinking blue-and-red lights heading up Route 15. Many of them had been waiting more than an hour for this moment, standing just off the highway in the drizzling rain.
The sun came out in time for Laird’s body to pass underneath them.
Laird, 46, was a husband, a father and a 21-year veteran of the county’s fire and rescue service whom his colleagues remember as a warm, funny and dedicated community servant.
But the vast majority of mourners stationed along Route 15 on Saturday never knew him. They came in droves to overpasses, parking lots and stretches of grass along the highway, waving American flags and saluting when Laird’s procession passed them.
“He’s a brother,” said Shari Jenkins, her voice breaking with emotion. Though she didn’t know Laird personally, her 40 years of fire and rescue experience left her with a feeling of kinship for others in the field. “I think anybody who’s a part of fire and rescue will be out today, from one end of Frederick County to the other.”
Along the way on Saturday, the line of fire and police vehicles made a detour to stop by Station 25 in Green Valley, where Laird had been stationed.
Amanda McGrew brought her young children along to wait for the procession on Christophers Crossing bridge. Her 5-year-old daughter, Erin, clutched a stuffed animal as she waited, hugging close to her mom.
“I was explaining to my children that this is a way to pay respect to someone who works to save and fight for the community,” she said. “I’m trying to teach them that these are real-life heroes.”
Frederick County hasn’t lost a firefighter to an injury sustained in the line of duty in decades.
As the procession crawled slowly underneath the bridge, dozens of fire and rescue officials saluted from atop their engines.
“It’s devastating to me, whether it’s one person or a hundred people out here,” said Natalie McCurry, a Frederick resident and retired police officer. “My heart goes out to each and every one of them. Hopefully they see that the public is behind them.”
(4) comments
Bummer. These folks are the real heroes among us. I never met a person that had a bad thing to say about firefighters.
A firefighter’s prayer. In honor of Captain Joshua Laird, 27 year veteran of the Frederick County Division of Fire Rescue Services who tragically died in the line of duty on Wednesday August 11, 2021 while fighting a house fire. May Captain Laird rest in peace.
When I am called to duty, God wherever flames may rage,
give me strength to save a life, whatever be its age.
Help me to embrace a little child before it's too late,
or save an older person from the horror of that fate.
Enable me to be alert to hear the weakest shout,
and quickly and efficiently to put the fire out.
I want to fill my calling and to give the best in me,
to guard my neighbor and protect his property.
And if according to your will I have to lose my life,
bless with your protecting hand my loving family from strife.
History of a Firefighter’s Prayer;https://www.frimedia.org/.../12274.../heritage-vol-4-no6.pdf
each of our first responder personnel deserve our utmost respect every day. That said, PLEASE MOVE OVER WHEN YOU HEAR THOSE LIGHTS AND SIRENS. Its hard for them to serve our community when you won't get out of the way. RIP sir and thank you.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.