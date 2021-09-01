Frederick County buses re-routed back to schools in afternoon
Frederick County school buses were told to turn around mid-route Wednesday afternoon, bringing children back to school buildings as heavy rains made many roads impassable.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office made the call to take buses off the roads, said department spokesperson Todd Wivell. Deputies had to use boats to evacuate the passengers of a bus stranded near Thurmont earlier that afternoon, he said. They also had performed at least nine other water rescues around the county as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, he said.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Frederick County until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, citing heavy rains from thunderstorms caused by the remains of Tropical Storm Ida.
Flooding was ongoing or expected to begin shortly in an area that includes Frederick County, Washington County, western Carroll County, as well as parts of Loudoun County in Virginia and several counties in West Virginia.
Between 1 and 2 inches of rain had fallen by 1:30 p.m., with another one to two inches expected in the warning area, according to the weather service.
A flash flood watch remains in effect for much of the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore area until Thursday morning.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said deputies had responded to two accidents with injuries as of 2:40 p.m., as well as one report ofa tree in the roadway.
Here's a running list of road closures as they're being provided by local officials and weather alerts:
- South Seton Ave is closed @ Cedar Ave. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. Vehicles are getting stuck.
- The City of Frederick is experiencing high water on many roadways. To view a list of closures, please visit frederickmd.gov/highwater.
- West College Terrace and Fleming Ave
- Willowbrook Road at Willow Road
- Westbound Rosemont Ave at Schley Ave
- Franklin at South Street
- Opposumtown Pike at Willow Road
- Waverley Drive at Ford Motor Co
- Hamilton Avenue
- West Patrick Street at James Street
- Schifferstadt Road from TJ Middle to North Market Street
- Routzahn's Way at Schifferstadt Road
- Huntingcorn Lane and Huntingcorn Court
- N. East Street at N. Market Street
- Dearbought and Cyril
