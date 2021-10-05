Repairs have begun on the historic covered bridge over Fishing Creek on Utica Road after it was damaged when a truck struck it in June.
As a result of the crash, the truss at the west end of the bridge was taken off of the structure, several tie beams within the bridge were damaged, one of the beams was cracked, and others were lifted up, affecting their connections on the side of the bridge.
The damage was much worse than originally thought, said Dean Fitzgerald of Thurmont-based Fitzgerald’s Heavy Timber Construction, which is handling the repairs.
He expects the circa 1850 bridge to be open in eight to 10 weeks.
The truck hit many of the 8-by-10-inch yellow pine beams overhead, breaking one and cracking six or seven more, he said.
Repairs to the bridge are expected to cost $185,000, said Amanda Radcliffe, an engineer with the county’s Office of Transportation Engineering.
According to Visit Frederick, the bridge at 7720 Utica Road originally spanned the nearby Monocacy River but was washed away during a severe storm in 1889. Local residents then gathered the remains and reconstructed the 101-foot-long Burr Arch design structure at its current location across Fishing Creek.
On Tuesday, Fitzgerald’s crew was placing temporary beams beneath the bridge to support scaffolding so they could reach the edge of the bridge’s roof.
They’ll remove sections of the roof to put in new transverse beams across the top of the bridge and replace braces on the underside of the bridge’s roof. The braces have to be taken out and put back so that they fit together properly like they did before they were removed, Fitzgerald said.
Then they’ll put the roof back on, take the scaffolding down and remove the temporary beams.
Fitzgerald paused Tuesday to talk about the history of the bridge and its various elements, pointing to the wooden arches along each side that support the wooden structure. While at one point those supported the bridge itself, today the bridge is held up by steel beams.
“It’s old, and it’s been ridden hard,” he said.
