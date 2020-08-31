The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs has received a $5,000 grant from a California organization to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant was provided by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, part of $250,000 in grants to organizations throughout Maryland, including health centers, food banks, and other organizations.
The unrestricted grants can be used to provide vital services for vulnerable members of the communities of organizations that received grants.
Grants were also given to organizations in Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, Salisbury, and Hagerstown.
