The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs has received a $5,000 grant from a California organization to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant was provided by the Delta Dental Community Care Foundation, part of $250,000 in grants to organizations throughout Maryland, including health centers, food banks, and other organizations.

The unrestricted grants can be used to provide vital services for vulnerable members of the communities of organizations that received grants.

Grants were also given to organizations in Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, Salisbury, and Hagerstown.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!