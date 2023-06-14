A vehicle struck the southern bridge warning device on Roddy Road in Thurmont early on Wednesday morning, Frederick County spokesperson Vivian Laxton wrote in a press release Wednesday.
The road will be closed until damage to the height warning device can be fixed by the Highway Operations department, Laxton wrote.
Mike Ramsburg, acting head of the department, said in a phone interview that an online road closure map estimates a week, but he expects repairs to be completed and the road reopened Thursday afternoon.
There will be a detour route in the meantime, Ramsburg said.
On Roddy Road near Roddy Road Park, there is a historic covered bridge. It has clearance at its lowest point of 8½ feet, the News-Post previously reported.
After a box truck struck the bridge in 2016, closing the bridge for almost a year, the two warning devices were installed in 2017, one north and one south of the bridge.
The warning devices consist of two poles, each 11½ feet high, with a steel beam hanging down between them at 8½ feet to alert drivers if their cars or trucks are too tall before reaching the bridge.
The warning devices have been struck anywhere from six to 10 times since being installed, Ramsburg said.
"On one hand, it’s frustrating. On the other, the portals are doing the exact job they were intended," and are cheaper to fix than the bridge, Ramsburg said.
