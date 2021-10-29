Maryland State Police troopers are investigating a collision on westbound Route 340 at Catoctin Creek that left one person dead Friday.
First responders arrived at the scene around 4 p.m. According to a news release, preliminary investigation found that a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling east on Route 340 crossed the median and into oncoming traffic. The cause is not known.
The Hyundai reportedly struck a 2017 Subaru station wagon head on, and the Hyundai driver was determined deceased at 4:10 p.m. Names were not being released as of early evening Friday.
Two other vehicles were damaged in the accident.
A crash reconstructionist and the medical examiner were on the scene after the crash.
Anyone with additional information pertaining to the collision can reach the lead reconstruction investigator TFC Adam Oleyar at Adam.Oleyar@maryland.gov.
