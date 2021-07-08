A townhouse caught fire in Frederick early Thursday, bringing about 75 firefighters together for the second alarm blaze.
Firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Wetherburne Way at about 6:36 a.m. to find "smoke showing from an end unit townhouse" and active fire in the attic and roof, according to a Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services (DFRS) news release. First responders got the gas-fed blaze under control in about 30 minutes, then spent another two hours on scene to fully extinguish the fire and perform overhaul.
Seven adults who evacuated the home before fire companies arrived are being assisted by the Red Cross, the release states. There were no injuries.
The Frederick County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the incident.
Firefighters responded from Independent, Junior, United, Citizens Truck, Middletown, Walkersville, Braddock Heights, Carroll Manor, Jefferson, Lewistown, Crestview, Spring Ridge and Fort Detrick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.