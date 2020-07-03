One individual was shot at a house party in Middletown early Friday morning, according to a press release from the Maryland State Police.
Troopers received noise complaints followed by reports of a shooting from residents on Baltimore National Pike at around 12:45 a.m. Friday. When police arrived to the residence, about 50 people were seen leaving the residence, according to the press release.
The victim was inside the home and had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center for treatment, the press release said.
The scene was processed by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, but a gun was not recovered. No suspect has been identified.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the party is encouraged to call the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150 or TFC Burleson at 301-766-3800. Callers may remain anonymous.
(3) comments
Address?
Route 40
Having 50 people in the house should be a crime!
