A single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of East Patrick Street Friday morning caused delays in Frederick and resulted in serious injuries for the driver.
A Chevrolet pickup truck knocked down a telephone pole at about 10 a.m., and caused an outage that cut power to the traffic lights at the intersection of Patrick Street and Monocacy Boulevard. The crash briefly closed the road in both directions, but eastbound East Patrick Street has since reopened.
The male driver of the truck, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with serious injuries, according to the Frederick Police Department. The driver was in critical but stable condition, acting Capt. Kirk Henneberry said just before noon Friday. He said police were not prepared to release the driver’s identity, but said he is an adult from Maryland.
Part of the pole fell on the back of the truck, Henneberry said, and wires surrounded it. The vehicle came to a rest in front of the restaurant, Beef ‘n Buns ‘n Paradise.
“Nobody was really able to approach immediately,” Henneberry said.
Potomac Edison checked to ensure the wires were not live before anyone else could approach, according to Henneberry. Approximately five minutes passed between the time the crash was reported and when Potomac Edison gave the all clear, he said. Fire and rescue services arrived at the same time Potomac Edison gave the green light. The driver was unconscious when first responders pulled him from the vehicle, according to Henneberry.
“They had him out within minutes,” he said.
Henneberry expects the westbound side of East Patrick Street to be closed for several hours as police investigate and Potomac Edison clears the wires. From his observations on scene, Henneberry said the north side of East Patrick appeared to have lost power, as traffic signals were out as far as Franklin Street. The south side of the street appeared to have power. Frederick Police tweeted that intersections without functional traffic signals should be treated by motorists as a four-way stop.
The Frederick Police Department is actively investigating the cause of the crash and is asking anyone with information to contact Officer First Class Andrew Coady at 240-549-4542 or ACoady@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Lines via phone at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email at fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
(1) comment
At the speed limits there, I find it hard to imagine any legal driving that caused this level of injury.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.