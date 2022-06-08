Repairs to a sinkhole that has closed a section of Monocacy Boulevard for more than a month could cost the city of Frederick $1 million.
The city’s aldermen voted Wednesday to approve a change to the fiscal 2022 budget that transfers $1 million from the fund balance to the Capital Improvements Program in the general fund to pay for sinkhole repairs and the replacement of a water line damaged when the sinkhole opened in May.
A small sinkhole appeared in a drainage swale on the side of Monocacy Boulevard east of the intersection with East South Street on May 4.
By May 6, rain and stormwater runoff had caused the sinkhole to grow significantly, until it undermined the road and damaged a 16-inch water line that ran under the road.
The road has been closed since mid-day on May 6.
The city is working with the Maryland Department of the Environment, which will find the official cause of the sinkhole, Deputy Director of Public Works Tracy Coleman told the mayor and aldermen Wednesday.
“In this case, it is a very complex situation,” Coleman said.
The city is in the process of putting together a contract for a general contractor to clean out the hole, mitigate the sinkhole, and repair the road, according to a staff report prepared for Wednesday’s workshop.
Repair of the water line was an alternate project in the city’s bid because the primary focus is to get the road back open, according to the report.
The city has also hired the Frederick firm Hillis-Carnes Engineering Associates to investigate the sinkhole and suggest recommendations for immediate mitigation, according to the staff report.
The firm will also develop a separate proposal for construction inspection and a plan to pressure grout the road to provide long-term stability.
(2) comments
Sheesh. May as well toss the money down a deep hole.
Ba-dum-bump. Tsss
