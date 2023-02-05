Mount Airy fire
Buy Now

Fire and rescue personnel respond to a house fire on the 13100 block of Penn Shop Road in Mount Airy on Sunday night.

 By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com

Three adults and three children were displaced after a house fire in Mount Airy on Sunday night, said Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Rusty Hahn.

All of the residents, and their two dogs, were out of the home safely by the time responding fire and rescue units arrived, Hahn said. They have somewhere to stay, too, he said.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter:

@jckhogan

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription