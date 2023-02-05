Three adults and three children were displaced after a house fire in Mount Airy on Sunday night, said Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Rusty Hahn.
All of the residents, and their two dogs, were out of the home safely by the time responding fire and rescue units arrived, Hahn said. They have somewhere to stay, too, he said.
Fire units from Frederick, Montgomery and Carroll counties responded to a call for a house fire in the 13100 block of Penn Shop Road at about 7:20 p.m., Division of Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Sarah Campbell wrote in a text message.
Responding units arrived to find smoke showing from the front and left side of a single-family rancher home. Within a few minutes of responding, the units noticed fire coming from the front of the house and “initiated an interior fire attack,” Hahn said.
About 75 firefighters were at the scene, Hahn said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of 9:15 p.m.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter:
@jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.