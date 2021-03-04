A small, private aircraft reportedly crashed in a field near the 35000 block of Charles Town Pike in western Loudoun County, Virginia, Thursday afternoon, leaving one person dead, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash near the Maryland-Virginia-West Virginia boundary points occurred around 3:09 p.m., shortly after which VSP received a notification and located the aircraft with the help of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.
According to VSP officials, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash.
The incident, which occurred roughly 15 miles from Brunswick and 25 miles from Frederick, remains under investigation. No details about the victim were immediately available.
_________
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.