A small, private aircraft reportedly crashed in a field near the 35000 block of Charles Town Pike in western Loudoun County, Virginia, Thursday afternoon, leaving one person dead, according to the Virginia State Police.

The crash near the Maryland-Virginia-West Virginia boundary points occurred around 3:09 p.m., shortly after which VSP received a notification and located the aircraft with the help of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

According to VSP officials, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified of the crash.

The incident, which occurred roughly 15 miles from Brunswick and 25 miles from Frederick, remains under investigation. No details about the victim were immediately available.

This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for updates.

