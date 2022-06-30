Two snakes knocked out power to more than 1,200 customers in Frederick for nearly two hours Thursday morning, according to power company FirstEnergy.
The outage that affected 1,232 customers was caused when two snakes came into contact with an underground switching module, Will Boye, a spokesman for FirstEnergy, said Thursday afternoon.
The outage also affected six intersections along West Patrick Street from College Avenue and Degrange Street to the ramps for U.S. 15, city spokesman Allen Etzler said Thursday.
Officers from the Frederick Police Department monitored traffic while the lights were out.
Power was lost at 9:10 a.m., Boye said. It was restored to 259 customers at 10:44 a.m. and the other 973 customers at 10:55 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.