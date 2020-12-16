As roughly half a foot of snow accumulated in parts of Frederick County, hundreds of people called 911 Wednesday, leading dispatchers to disperse a flurry of first responders to crashes and other snow-related incidents.
But while first responders may have had a tough day, some Fredericktonians found fun in the first snow of the season.
Local resident Doug Cooke, for instance, was spotted skiing on snow-covered streets downtown.
Cooke, who was venturing south on Carroll Street near the post office, said it was good conditions for skiing Wednesday because dry snow is better than wet snow. He hoped to get in at least four hours of skiing.
"As I left the house [on 5th Street], I tried to pack a snowball and it wouldn't materialize," Cooke said. "And I'm like, I have to get out."
The city, normally a hub of business activity and motor traffic in good weather, was much quieter than usual. Some couples and residents wandered around, as sidewalks were covered in snow and some plows began the work of plowing streets.
Many businesses downtown had a sign on their entrance with some variation of: "Closed early due to snow."
But Juliet Kaufman, owner of Juliet's Italian Market and Cafe on East Church Street, was busy at work.
Kaufman said her commute is a short walk, so it made sense to stay open. Carryout and posting her specials of the day on Facebook have been successful in recent weeks, she said.
"I have to come in, I have things to do," said the restaurateur. "I have to cook, and I have to prep [food] ... So I actually have been busy."
About 4 to 6 inches of snow fell in the area of Frederick city as of mid-afternoon, according to meteorologist Cody Ledbetter of the National Weather Service. Measurements varied around the county, but the highest snowfall in the region was west of Frederick County in West Virginia, where about nine inches fell, Ledbetter said.
Another 1 to 3 inches of snow and sleet was expected to coat Frederick Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.
On the roads, between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Frederick County received 266 calls through 911 and the non-emergency line, the majority of which were 911 calls, according to Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the Division of Fire and Rescue Services. Disabled vehicles, crashes in the snow and downed wires kept first responders busy, though she suspects it could have been worse if so many people weren’t working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like we would have been busier for a longer span of time had there been more volume,” she said.
There were five collisions and five disabled vehicles in Frederick County as of 3:30 p.m., per online live Maryland Department of Transportation data. Campbell acknowledged two significant crashes: a collision between a tractor trailer and pickup truck at Route 15 north and Auburn Road that hospitalized two, and a crash at Creagerstown and Old Frederick roads, which hospitalized one person.
A barn fire rekindle occupied numerous firefighters for the better part of the day, as well. A barn in the 6600 block of Ford Road, Frederick, spanning about 100 by 200 feet, caught fire late Tuesday night, keeping firefighters on scene until about 5 a.m. Wednesday, only to reignite around 7 a.m., Campbell said. There were no injuries, though hundreds of bales of hay and farm equipment burned.
As of 5 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office handled more than 30 vehicle incidents and over 45 disabled vehicles, spokesperson Todd Wivell said. Maryland State Police, Frederick barrack, did not have a number immediately available, but First Sgt. Jim Egros said troopers were responding to calls “nonstop” since snow began to fall.
Wivell said roads were hazardous throughout the county and travel was slow. The western part of the county faced sleet.
"With systems like this, the warm air aloft is key in determining who is going to see the snow," Ledbetter said. "Whenever you see the snow mixing with sleet or freezing rain, that’s where you could see less."
That was the case around 3:30 to 4 p.m. in downtown Frederick, and the snow had mostly stopped by 5 p.m. Ledbetter said the city could see another inch or two of snow around midnight, and that more snow could be seen in the northwestern parts of the county and near Hagerstown.
Back downtown, near North Market Street near Patrick Street, Mary Jean Clark was on the job at Viola! in Frederick: Special Teas and Other Goodness. Clark was completing numerous online orders and shuffling near overnight deliveries for her tea house.
Clark, who carries more than 350 varieties of loose leaf tea at her business, said she also had a walking commute, making it easier to come in. During the past 10 to 11 years, she said she's built a loyal following. And despite the storm, activity usually picks up after the snow stops, she said.
"During the storm, definitely," Clark said about activity slowing down. "But usually, when it stops, the foot traffic picks up. People get cabin fever and they want to get out and about."
While people may want to venture out, Ledbetter advised coming snow could affect overnight and morning commutes, especially with freezing temperatures in the mid-20s.
"When the cold air pushes overnight, probably just before midnight or so, that’s probably where we’re probably going to see a rush of snow," he said.
(2) comments
Another superb photo from Bill Green. Thanks, Bill.
As of 4 o'clock there was about 6 inches in my driveway, in Middletown
Then it turned to rain and everything got icy
We were forecast to get another 2 inches last night
We will see when daylight comes.
