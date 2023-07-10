Two speed monitoring systems have been installed on Christophers Crossing, the Frederick Police Department said in a press release Monday.

The cameras will be installed where Christophers Crossing intersects with Fieldstone Way and Sawmill Court, police said.

mcrider

And no where near the school, btw. So that’s just an out right lie added to the “reasoning” for them. There’s no reason that speed cameras are need at that location, a few hundred yards from a major highway. It’s all about the money, nothing to do with safety. Let’s be honest.

mcrider

“Speed monitoring systems”..? Hardly. More like another money making extortion scheme.

