Two speed monitoring systems have been installed on Christophers Crossing, the Frederick Police Department said in a press release Monday.
The cameras will be installed where Christophers Crossing intersects with Fieldstone Way and Sawmill Court, police said.
The cameras will begin issuing fines on Aug. 9, according to the release.
The citations do not add points to someone’s driver’s license, nor are they reported to insurance companies.
The 30-day warning period began Monday, police said.
Fines will be issued if the vehicle is driving at least 12 mph over the speed limit, with a maximum fine of $40.
Fieldstone Way and Sawmill Court are at the same intersection with Christophers Crossing. Fieldstone Way runs north and Sawmill Court runs south.
The cameras are primarily in the school zone of St. John Regional Catholic School, police department spokesperson Samantha Long said in a phone interview.
The cameras were installed to encourage safe driving, she added.
Signage has been placed, under state law, to warn drivers, the release said.
(2) comments
And no where near the school, btw. So that’s just an out right lie added to the “reasoning” for them. There’s no reason that speed cameras are need at that location, a few hundred yards from a major highway. It’s all about the money, nothing to do with safety. Let’s be honest.
“Speed monitoring systems”..? Hardly. More like another money making extortion scheme.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.