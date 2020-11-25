The first item in a recipe for preparing a Thanksgiving meal, according to the Maryland state fire marshal, is the ingredient of safety.
State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci in a statement offered safety tips to help families prevent tragedies at what should be a joyous occasion.
“Holidays are a time of celebration. Please follow these simple guidelines to ensure a fire-safe Thanksgiving Day meal,” he said in a statement.
Geraci recommends testing smoke alarms and ensuring guests are aware of all exits, plus a designated place to meet outside in the event of a fire. And while it can be tempting to leave food simmering on the stove or baking in the oven to mingle with loved ones, the fire marshal urges cooks to stay put. The leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking, according to the fire marshal’s office.
Where hot food and drinks will be, children and pets should not. Establish a 3-foot zone to keep children and furry family members away. To encourage this, offer activities for youngsters to engage in outside the kitchen. Just in case a child wanders too close to the stove or countertop, turn handles inward to prevent spills. Keep matches and lighters out of reach, and don’t leave lit candles alone or in places where a child or pet could knock them over.
When cooking, keep a lid nearby to smother grease fires. Do not use water to extinguish a grease fire. If a grease fire occurs, smother it by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the burner, then leave the pan covered until it has cooled. Keep anything combustible, such as oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging and towels, away from the stovetop. Eliminate kitchen clutter, and maintain a clean work space so there are less chances for mishaps.
Turkey fryer safety
For the brave cooks who plan to fry their turkeys this Thanksgiving, the fire marshal has some advice to offer.
To prevent a turkey fryer from tipping over, place the fryer on a hard, level and non-combustible outdoor surface. Do not place a turkey fryer under an overhang or temporary roof, as a flare-up can easily ignite materials above the appliance. Flare-ups can also be caused by partially frozen turkeys, which can lead to spillovers. Thoroughly thaw the turkey before cooking.
Before putting the turkey in the container, turn off the burner. Re-ignite the burner after it is safe to do so. The oil’s temperature should be monitored at all times, as it can easily reach temperatures to the point of combustion.
Follow manufacturer’s guidelines for proper filling levels and be careful not to overfill the fryer.
Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts to grip the handles and lid. They will get dangerously hot.
Never leave the fryer unattended while cooking. Keep an all-purpose (ABC) fire extinguisher handy in case of a grease fire. Do not use water.
(1) comment
Insurance for health is a shared risk pool. Those that refuse to wear masks should lose their coverage if found and turned over. They raise the premium and costs for us all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.