US 15 Accident
Rescue workers treat the driver of a vehicle that overturned on US Route 15 northbound, north of the 7th street exit. A Ford Explorer traveling northbound swerved from lane one to lane two for unknown reasons and overturned onto the guardrail trapping the driver and only occupant.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

Maryland State Troopers responded to a single vehicle accident at 12:44 p.m. on U.S. 15 northbound, according to a press release.

The accident, north of the 7th Street exit, occurred when a Ford Explorer traveling north swerved from the right lane to the left and overturned the guardrail. The driver, a 56 year old white male of Frederick County, was trapped. 

EMS is currently working on the man, who has life threatening injuries.

This story will be updated.

(1) comment

FNP2411

Went by this before most of the 1st responders even arrived. Looked bad. No idea how someone could roll this badly there but the people entering the area as fire rescue arrived were completely ignorant of how to get the hell out of their way. Since the lockdown I’ve seen some real speed demons and recklessness and outright rude driving. Hoping for a good outcome...saw him on the ground with the EMT attending.

