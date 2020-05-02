Maryland State Troopers responded to a single vehicle accident at 12:44 p.m. on U.S. 15 northbound, according to a press release.
The accident, north of the 7th Street exit, occurred when a Ford Explorer traveling north swerved from the right lane to the left and overturned the guardrail. The driver, a 56 year old white male of Frederick County, was trapped.
EMS is currently working on the man, who has life threatening injuries.
This story will be updated.
(1) comment
Went by this before most of the 1st responders even arrived. Looked bad. No idea how someone could roll this badly there but the people entering the area as fire rescue arrived were completely ignorant of how to get the hell out of their way. Since the lockdown I’ve seen some real speed demons and recklessness and outright rude driving. Hoping for a good outcome...saw him on the ground with the EMT attending.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.