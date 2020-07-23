A teenage boy died after jumping into Lake Linganore from a concrete walkway Thursday afternoon, according to emergency officials.
The boy was with another person on the walkway across the lake from Nightingale Beach at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday when he jumped down into the water, said Chief Ben Nalborczyk, of the New Market Volunteer Fire Co. For reasons not yet known to rescue officials, the teen was trapped under water and his companion quickly called 911 to request help, the chief said, adding that a New Market station volunteer who lives in the area was the first to arrive on the scene and reach the boy.
“He actually established contact with the individual, however he was just not strong enough to get him out of the water,” Nalborczyk said.
Boats from New Market arrived a short time later and quickly put a diver in the water, Nalborczyk said. From there, the boat returned to its launch point on Nightingale Beach and the teen was loaded into an ambulance headed to the Frederick Health Hospital, the chief said.
The teen was unresponsive when rescue officials reached him and they initiated CPR as soon as he was brought aboard the boat to be brought back to the shore. Emergency rescue personnel were still giving the teen CPR when the ambulance left for the hospital, Nalborczyk said.
The teen, who was 15, was pronounced dead at the Frederick Health Hospital later Thursday, according to Taylor Clarke, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
(12) comments
When I lived at Lake Linganore in the 80s it was well known that there were cold springs in the lake that could cramp you hard if you weren't aware and ready.. Most likely he may have hit something underwater when he jumped in. My heart goes out to the family and friends. Peace to them.
This is heartbreaking. Such a sad loss for the family.
Losing a child is heartbreaking and I hope the family finds peace.
I hope this child's parents are able to find peace. This is incredibly sad news. I was also hoping that this child was safe when I saw this article appear late yesterday. If his parents ever read this article, the community is so sorry for your loss.
I'm not sure who you guys are talking about recovering, the boy died.
Such a shame. My comment was at the time it was a breaking story yesterday, and they did not have a status on him.
I had not heard that tragic news. The story that appeared last night, which didn't mention the death, looked the same as the updated story. Also confusion comes from the fact that the original reader comment was from yesterday's story. I was hopeful that he was OK, but realistically knew chances were slim. The timeline of rescue crews arriving and getting to him, did not sound promising for a survival. Sending prayers for the young man, his family, and all involved.
I was just wondering because two of the three comments were time stamped this morning after the story had been updated, that's all. And I agree, it was a tragedy. Fifteen is way too young to go, he had his whole life ahead of him. My condolences to his family and friends.
I hope the teen recovers and that more people understand the dangers of undertow. It sounds like he was closer to the dam or other place with strong currents.
If he was jumping off the esplanade, he wasn't close to the dam. Maybe his foot got caught/wedged into a fallen tree and/or branch? Regardless, it's a tragedy and I hope he's OK. Sending prayers.
Oh dear, just saw the update. So sad
Thank you rescue teams! May the victim and his family stay strong for a full recovery!
