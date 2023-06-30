Two teen boys were rescued after being trapped in a sewer Friday afternoon, officials said.
At 2:50 p.m. rescue units were dispatched for a report of people trapped in a sewer drain at Robin Drive in the Ballenger Creek area, said Jerry Dorsey, fire chief of United Steam Fire Engine #3, at the scene of the rescue.
It was unclear exactly where the boys entered the sewer, or how, Dorsey said.
After becoming trapped in the sewer the boys called 911 for help, Dorsey said.
The boys continued moving through the sewer system, attempting to find a way out, he said.
Emergency communications officials told search crews at one point the boys' location had changed, Dorsey said.
The teens moved through the sewer from the area near Robin Drive to another location where the teens said they could see the Cicis Pizza on Buckeystown Pike, Dorsey said.
Buckeystown Pike is about a mile from Robin Drive.
Rescue personnel located the teens at a manhole near the Krispy Kreme on Buckeystown Pike, in the same shopping center as the CiCi's Pizza, Dorsey said.
First responders used tools to open the manhole, after which the teens crawled out of the manhole themselves, Dorsey said.
They were freed at about 3:05 p.m., 15 minutes after units were dispatched, Dorsey said.
He said he did not know why the teens were in the sewer.