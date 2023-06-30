Sewer Entrapment
Buy Now

First responders stand around a manhole along Buckeystown Pike, where two teenagers were rescued from a sewer on Friday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Two teen boys were rescued after being trapped in a sewer Friday afternoon, officials said.

At 2:50 p.m. rescue units were dispatched for a report of people trapped in a sewer drain at Robin Drive in the Ballenger Creek area, said Jerry Dorsey, fire chief of United Steam Fire Engine #3, at the scene of the rescue.

Tags

Comments disabled.