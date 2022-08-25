A three-alarm fire on Wednesday night damaged a three-story building at West Second and North Market streets in downtown Frederick.

Some animals died in the fire and others were rescued, said Sarah Campbell, a spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

gardenwhimsey

Years ago it was referred to as "the sweetest corner in town" because the store that was there had a machine that, a couple of times an hour, put a puff of perfumed air into the outside area at the front of the store.

