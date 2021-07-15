A Wednesday night mobile home fire displaced three residents in Frederick, according to the fire department.
Approximately 30 firefighters responded to the 4800 block of Blue Spruce Lane shortly after 9 p.m., Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services tweeted. A neighbor spotted the fire, which started on the home's side deck. Firefighters got the blaze under control in about 10 minutes, a fire marshal notice of investigation reads. The cause is under investigation.
The three displaced occupants are being assisted by family. There were no injuries. Fire officials estimated the home sustained approximately $25,000 in damage.
Braddock Heights Volunteer Fire Company was the primary responding fire department.
