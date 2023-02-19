U.S. 15 crash
Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue personnel look on as one of two cars involved in a crash Sunday along southbound U.S. 15 at Sundays Lane is loaded onto a tow truck.

 By Jack Hogan jhogan@newspost.com

Three people were taken to the hospital, including one by helicopter, after a two-car crash Sunday along southbound U.S. 15 at Sundays Lane, next to a 7-Eleven gas station.

A woman was taken by helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Maryland State Police Sgt. Scott Bell said in a phone interview.

