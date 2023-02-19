Three people were taken to the hospital, including one by helicopter, after a two-car crash Sunday along southbound U.S. 15 at Sundays Lane, next to a 7-Eleven gas station.
A woman was taken by helicopter to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Maryland State Police Sgt. Scott Bell said in a phone interview.
One man and one woman were taken by ambulance to nearby hospitals for minor bumps and bruises, Bell said. The woman was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown and the man was taken to Frederick Health Hospital, he said.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services received a call for service for the crash at 3:36 p.m., Battalion Chief Doug Wallick said in an interview.
Following the crash, one of the vehicles, a blue sedan, sat damaged in the middle of southbound U.S. 15, facing northbound. The other vehicle, also a blue sedan, lay in a nearby embankment, off the right shoulder of the highway.
The Maryland State Police helicopter landed along southbound U.S. 15 to transport the injured woman to the Shock Trauma Center.
