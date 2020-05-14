A townhouse fire early Thursday damaged three homes and displaced nine residents from a north Frederick neighborhood, according to county fire and rescue officials.
The fire was first called in at 12:23 a.m. in the 200 block of Canfield Terrace, where reports were for a large fire engulfing the backyard fence and rear deck of one of the homes, according to a press release issued Thursday by the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. By the time the first fire crews arrived, however, the fire had spread into one of the middle homes of the row of townhouses, with flames coming out of the roof of the structure, the release states. At that point, a second alarm was called, dispatching additional firefighters to the scene.
Firefighters also called for a rapid intervention team in case firefighters had to enter the structure to quell the blaze. Approximately 30 minutes after the first crews arrived, a total of about 60 firefighters managed to bring the bulk of the fire under control, the release states. An additional 90 minutes was spent putting out hot spots to ensure the fire wouldn’t rekindle.
Fire and water damage was sustained in three homes in the row, and the nine individuals displaced were receiving assistance from the local chapter of the American Red Cross, according to Thursday’s release. No one was injured as a result of the fire.
Investigators with the Frederick County Office of the Fire Marshal were still trying to determine what might have caused the fire and establish an exact damage estimate as of Thursday morning.
(2) comments
I'd not be a bit surprised if the cause was an improperly disposed cigarette butt. That seems to be the cause of most of these types of fires.
I would be surprised if you are ever right about anything. Trump, for instance...
