Nearly a week before Christmas, Winter Storm Gail brought a gift no one responsible for protecting public safety wanted — up to 12 inches of snow and nearly 300 calls to first responders.
Trackers in both the weather and public safety fields on Thursday offered an overview of the storm that began around 9 a.m. Wednesday and continued through nightfall and into Thursday.
Parts of Frederick County received as much as a foot of snowfall Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Along Catoctin Mountain, there was a foot-plus of snow, said meteorologist Austin Mansfield. Closer to Frederick, on the northwest side, snow accumulated to about 9.4 inches, he said. Further east, snow measured 6 to 6.5 inches. The weather service received a report of 8 inches near Piney Mountain, north of Thurmont.
From 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, Maryland State Police of the Frederick barrack responded to 74 vehicle crashes and 48 disabled or unattended vehicles, according to First Sgt. Jim Egros. In that same time, Frederick Police Department handled 20 disabled vehicles, 17 crashes, 12 parking complaints and three road hazard complaints, city Public Information and Community Outreach Coordinator Allen Etzler said.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to nearly 50 vehicle incidents and more than 70 disabled vehicles, spokesman Todd Wivell said.
