The westbound lane of Md 26 near the Md 194 split Walkersville was expected to be closed for "an extended period" after a tractor trailer crash Thursday, according to a duty officer at the Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police.
MSP received a call about the crash shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the officer said.
Does anyone know if there were any cars involved besides the truck??
