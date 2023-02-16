Tractor Trailer Crash

A crash involving a tractor trailer on Md 26 will keep the westbound lane of the road closed near the Monocacy River outside Walkersville, according to Maryland State Police.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

The westbound lane of Md 26 near the Md 194 split Walkersville was expected to be closed for "an extended period" after a tractor trailer crash Thursday, according to a duty officer at the Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police. 

MSP received a call about the crash shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the officer said. 

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(1) comment

Jill Hance

Does anyone know if there were any cars involved besides the truck??

Report Add Reply

