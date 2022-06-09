A tree fell on wires in New Market Thursday morning, and cleanup is expected to occur Friday.
Mayor Winslow Burhans III said the town clerk called him at about 8 a.m. to alert him to the incident. The tree came down at the intersection of North and 2nd alleys, falling on Verizon wires, he said.
Burhans said Verizon would trim the limbs, then a crew working with the town will remove the tree Friday morning. He advised residents to avoid the area.
— Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
