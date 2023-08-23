A Maryland state trooper and others helped rescue a woman after her vehicle caught fire on Wednesday in Frederick County, police said.
Sgt. Brian Blubaugh of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division arrived at the scene of the reported crash on Interstate 70 just after noon, Maryland State Police said in a press release.
Police did not identify the woman, other than that she was a 69-year-old Pennsylvania resident driving a Ford van.
She was driving west on I-70, near mile marker 49, in the Braddock Heights area, when she veered off the road and into an embankment, after which her car caught fire, police said.
Blubaugh and “multiple citizens” helped pull the woman from the vehicle, which was on fire, and saved her life, the press release said.
The woman was taken to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, police said.