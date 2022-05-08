Two barges broke free in the Potomac River on Sunday afternoon and headed downstream before they got stuck in the Harpers Ferry area, officials said.
The Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, MD Local 3666 posted on its Facebook page that the barges contained construction equipment.
There was some concern that the barges could hit one or both train bridges at Harpers Ferry, the firefighters union’s post said.
According to a Washington County emergency dispatch supervisor, one barge became grounded near the old Dam 3 ruins.
The other barge got wedged when it went over Dam 4, according to the supervisor.
As of Sunday evening, crews were still working to free and secure the barges.
The National Park Service responded to the call, as did local law enforcement agencies.
The bridges between Virginia and Maryland remain open, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter on Sunday evening.
(0) comments
