Two firefighters and a local woman were taken to hospitals following a fire that decimated a two-story home in New Market on Sunday, according to a Frederick County fire official.
The injured firefighters were transported to Frederick Health Hospital with minor burns, while the home occupant was sent to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center to be examined for possible burns, according to Shane Darwick, deputy chief for the county's department of fire and rescue services.
Firefighters were called to the 6500 block of Twin Lake Drive just before 4:15 p.m. for a house fire with flames showing from three sides, according to a tweet from the department. The deputy chief said the home was a total loss.
Words can mean anything we want them to mean. And now we see a shift in meaning for "decimated." It used to mean to reduce by one tenth. Now it means ruined. Google writes: "NPR's journalists routinely use the word "decimate" when they mean to denote "completely ruined or destroyed." "Decimate" means to kill every tenth person or soldier as a means of mass punishment."
