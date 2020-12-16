A pickup truck and tractor trailer collided on Route 15 north at Auburn Road between Catoctin Furnace and Lewistown Wednesday morning, sending two people to the hospital, according to a fire company official.
One person was flown to shock trauma from the scene while another was taken to a local hospital, according to Sarah Campbell, spokeswoman for the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services. The crash was dispatched at approximately 9:05 a.m.
As of about 10:45 a.m., one southbound lane and one southbound shoulder were closed, plus one northbound deceleration lane and one northbound shoulder, according to live online Maryland Department of Transportation data.
