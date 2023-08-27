Two people died in an early morning house fire Sunday, authorities said. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Thomas Wiles, 74, and Joy Wiles, 75.
The fire happened in the 6800 block of Stonewall Court East in Adamstown, near Buckeystown Pike and Fingerboard Road.
Someone called 911 at 2:08 a.m. to report people possibly trapped in a house. The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the scene within minutes, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
First responders found that the second floor of a single-family home was on fire, the press release said. Thomas and Joy Wiles died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said one person was found in a second-floor bedroom at about 2:24 a.m. and a second resident was found at 2:33 a.m. Both were in cardiac arrest.
A third occupant of the home was found unharmed in a basement apartment, the press release said.
There was no immediate indication of what caused the fire. The sheriff’s office, the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Division of Fire and Rescue Services were investigating as of press time. An investigation takes place after any fire that causes a fatality, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Todd Wivell said.
About 60 firefighters, with mutual aid from Montgomery County, spent about 34 minutes controlling the fire, the sheriff’s office said.
Firefighters from the Carroll Manor, Westview, Urbana, Point of Rocks, United, Jefferson, Citizens, Independent, Spring Ridge, Walkersville, Middletown, Brunswick, Junior, Green Valley and New Market fire companies responded.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:
@RMarshallFNP