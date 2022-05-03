Three people were taken to hospitals after a crash on U.S. 15 on Tuesday evening involving two motorcycles and a pickup truck, police said.
Maryland State Police said the two motorcyclists were going south on U.S. 15. The crash happened when a pickup truck driver turned right from Sundays Lane, north of Frederick, onto U.S. 15, police said.
Police said one motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Another motorcyclist was driven to Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Frederick Health Hospital with minor injuries, police said.
All three people were alert and conscious, police said.
The motorcycles were badly damaged. The pickup truck had front-end damage.
No other details about the crash or the three people was immediately available on Tuesday night.
