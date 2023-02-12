Two people were displaced and six cats died as a result of a townhouse fire in Frederick on Saturday, according to the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
The fire started somewhere in the kitchen of the townhouse, but fire and rescue personnel couldn't pinpoint its exact origin, spokeswoman Sarah Campbell wrote in a text message to the News-Post.
