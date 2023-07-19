Two people were rescued from Frederick County trails in separate incidents on Wednesday, a fire and rescue official said.
A woman was rescued from the Cunningham Falls Nature Trail and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Battalion Chief Chad Cave of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services said in a phone interview.
The second person was rescued from the Appalachian Trail and taken to the hospital due to a medical emergency, likely heat related, Cave said.
Around this time of year, emergency crews might have multiple rescues in a day, but it was unusual for a weekday, he said.
First responders were dispatched to 14707 Park Central Road at 11:52 p.m. for the Cunningham Falls State Park rescue.
The woman had a broken bone or fracture and was found by first responders at 12:20 p.m., Cave said.
The woman was about eight tenths of a mile into the trail, which runs from the visitors center to the falls and back, he said.
An emergency dispatcher gave responders on the ground the initial “what3words” location for the woman, as well as an updated one, Cave said.
Responders used her what3words position to locate the woman, as well as the person in the second rescue, Cave said.
“It’s very helpful,” Cave said.
The first responders were on foot. They stabilized the woman’s injuries before carrying her from the woods, after which she was taken to the hospital, Cave said.
In the second rescue, first responders were dispatched at 1:30 p.m. to the Crampton Gap Shelter, Cave said. The shelter is near Burkittsville.
First responders removed the person from the trail and carried them out, Cave said.
Both people who were rescued were driven to the hospital.